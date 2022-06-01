The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development has devised a strategy to equip the youth with the skills needed, to make them employable in the province.

The department has trained a number of young people in motor mechanics and licencing.

The aim is to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry, which is one of the biggest economic drivers of the province.

The Eastern Cape has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, currently sitting at 43%.

A great way to start Youth Month, with devising ways to address the challenge of high unemployment.

VIDEO: Youth unemployment on the rise among those with post-matric qualifications:



Training the youth in the automotive industry, is seen as a step towards matching employers with potential, skilled employees.

Growth in this industry means a demand for more workers.

Social Development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi says, “It is no secret that the automotive industry employs a lot of youth and the industry is now growing even bigger and it needs more people.

“That is why we came to a decision that we must take this youth, and skill them accordingly, so that hopefully, when there are vacancies, they can at least know that they are first in line.”

For beneficiaries, this brings the promise of a better future. Many of them are unemployed and are now hopeful.

“I am so happy for this opportunity because I am from an informal settlement and unemployed. I am really hopeful that now that I have this, it will present an opportunity for job employment.”

“This is such a big thing because now we can even gather and have our own workshop, we can also transfer our skills to other young people creating our own business.”

The Department says it has also set aside over R6 million to equip the youth with various skills, and this will include artistic skills.