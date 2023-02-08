The Economic Development Department and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board have launched the second leg of the Learner Ambassador Programme in Nelson Mandela Bay for schools in KwaZakhele in Gqeberha to try and curb underage drinking.

Twelve schools are part of the programme in KwaZakhele.

The board’s spokesperson, Mgwebi Msiya, says they have identified the area as the new hotspot for underage drinking.

“We do realise that the problem of underage drinking is increasing and then we agreed we need to expand this program to other areas of Gqeberha, hence we are here today. We want to include as many schools as possible. So far, we have got 30 schools that are part of this program. So, we want to ensure we do whatever we can as liquor board to clamp down on the scourge of underage drinking in our schools.”

SABC News Reporter Mcebisi Ngqina elaborates in the report below: