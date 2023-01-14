The 2023 edition of the Eastern Cape Super 14 has been launched in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This competition has proven to be a vital nursery for rugby talent in the province which does not have teams in the premier professional competitions in the country.

It is also a feeder for the Border Bulldogs and EP Elephants. Seven clubs from Border Rugby and Eastern province are set to participate in the annual premier club rugby tournament.

An amount of R8.5 million has been invested in this competition by the Eastern Cape Sports Department alongside their newly signed partner, Heritage Rugby.

Eastern Cape MEC for Sport Nonceba Kontsiwe says the players will compete in a 10 week-long competition for the ultimate prize.

“The prize money is R100 000 for the winner and then broken down to R60 000, R40 000, R30 000 and R10 000. Even those who do not win will get prize money because we want to encourage those to participate. We want to encourage participating, that’s why they are also get something,” Kontsiwe explained.

With the prize money bumped up to R100 000 teams are more motivated than ever.

Captains Deon Jantjies for Progress Rugby Club, Robin Stevens for Parks and Lawrence Danso for Old Selbornians expressed their enthusiasm.

“We are excited. The boys are working so hard on and off the field. Discipline has been good. The spirit is so good. We can’t wait to get started” said Jantjies.

Captain of Parks, Robin Stevens, said his team is taking it a step at a time.

“The rivalry between Progress Rugby Club is intense, but like I said we have a job at hand – we are taking it game by game. We are not thinking too far ahead,” Stevens said.

Lawrence Danso from Old Selbornians says the prize will be a big motivation for his team.

“When I go back home with the news it’s going to be more than enough motivation to get the boys riled up and to make sure we bring the cup back home because it’s been this side for too long,” Danso exclaimed.

The first match of the competition will take place next week Saturday, when Kirkwood hosts the George Crusaders.