A 35-year-old self-styled ‘apostle’ is on Monday expected to appear in the High Court sitting in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape, on four charges of human trafficking.

The people who were allegedly trafficked are expected to take the stand as the trial begins.

It is alleged that the man lured them by promising them jobs.

A 23-year-old, who was allegedly transported from Cape Town to the area with a promise of a job, is expected to take the stand, while another person is expected to testify on alleged sexual exploitation.

Khula Community Development Organisation Chairperson, Petros Majola, says they want justice for the victims.

“We are expecting to see this 35-year-old apostle from Mbizana pleading guilty to all charges or counts of trafficking in person. That alone will mean that the case will be finalised very quickly. Also, it will be sending a message to the judge that this man is showing remorse. But I also want to applaud the investigating officer from (the) Hawks for speeding up all this investigation,” adds Majola.

Juanita van Heerden, Director at S-Cape, which is a safe house for survivors of human trafficking, speaks about the psychological effects of human trafficking: