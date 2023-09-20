Eastern Cape roads closed due to snowfall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Barkly Pass, on the R58 between Barkly East and Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape, is closed to traffic due to snowfall.

The Department of Transport in the province says it continues to monitor other roads affected by snowfall such as the N6 near Jamestown, the Lootsberg pass on the N9 and the Wapadsberg pass on the R61.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the decision to close the road was made as the forecasted temperature in the area is not expected to remain below zero today.

Binqose says, “The Barkly East pass on the R58 between Barkly East and Lady Grey is the first to be closed. We also have reports of vehicles trapped inside the pass and it comes as no surprise as the weather forecast tells us that we having minimum temperatures of minus three and max of zero, which are prone conditions for heavy snow. We are calling on road users to avoid these mountain passes or delay their travel.”

