Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to deliver his State of The Province Address (SOPA) from the provincial legislature in Bhisho at 11h00 today.

The province experienced a multitude of events in the past year that affected residents negatively, including floods and a spate of mass murders in the Bityi area near Mthatha and in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Residents are hoping the premier touch on these issues and how it will be dealt with.

The long-standing issue of lack of jobs and a housing backlog is also high on the agenda for residents.

Ntsikelelo Makaka and Andile Mkosana say they hope changes will be put in place.

“We have been promised changes over and over, but we see nothing. They don’t even make follow ups on what they promise. He, as the premier, must do that,”” says Mataka.

“When it comes to youth employment, there are a lot of graduates who are sitting at home doing nothing because of limited job opportunities. So, if we can only address that kind of situation, then it will be better for youth to progress.”