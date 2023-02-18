Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has pledged to build houses for flood victims in the province.

His comments come in the wake of devastating floods which has claimed the life of a woman in her 20s in Komani.

Rescue workers on high alert in Komani, Eastern Cape:

Mabuyane visited the area where he told residents that the process of assisting them in their plight is being speeded up.

He has committed to building houses for displaced residents.

“We are really working hard to ensure we mitigate this disaster on our people and make sure our people still have a life that is not really dehumanising even if they find themselves in the space that they are in. We have activated all our government departments, all our municipalities to respond quickly to this disaster. We are going to be building houses for the victims here, we are going to be removing people on those flooding areas.”