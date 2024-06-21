Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announces his Executive Council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has introduced two new members of Executive Council as part of his seventh administration.

Mabuyane announced his new provincial Executive in Bisho. Ntandokazi Capa has been appointed as the new Health MEC, replacing Nomakhosazana Meth, who has moved to Parliament. Sibulele Ngongo is the new MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture and Recreation, taking over from Nonceba Kontsiwe, who has been reshuffled to the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

Mabuyane has also reconfigured the Department of Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism. The new MEC for Finance is Mlungisi Mvoko, while Nonkqubela Pieters will be the MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

Mabuyane has also merged the Human Settlement Department with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Former Human Settlement MEC, Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi, will be leading this merged department.

Transport and Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, and Cogta MEC, Zolile Williams, will remain in these two departments. Fundile Gade also keeps his portfolio as Education MEC.