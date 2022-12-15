Eastern Cape police in Ngqeleni are looking for an illegal traditional surgeon who allegedly circumcised an underage boy at Mqwangqweni village last week.

According to the 13-year-old boy’s family, the procedure was done without their permission.

The family has since opened a case against the illegal traditional surgeon.

They also removed their son from the illegal initiation school he was enrolled in by the surgeon.

The boy’s grandmother says they are still traumatised.

“The child came to me and told his peers are going to initiation school. I told him that he is too young, He said all his age mates are going. When I said he must talk to his mother, he said his mother refused. I then said I cannot let him go to initiation and his response was that ‘we will cry if we refuse him’.”

Provincial police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana has confirmed that a case has been opened against the illegal surgeon.

” The initiate was subsequently removed from the initiation school. The suspect is still at large. Anyone that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is requestefld to please inform Ngqeleni SAPS or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

Initiation season

Several young boys experienced botched circumcision in the last initiation season.

This prompted the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities to meet with about 200 families whose young men experienced botched circumcision during the initiation season.

Several young men in the Phalaborwa area experienced problems during the rite of passage to manhood.

At least 11 initiates have died in the Eastern Cape from dehydration, septicemia and gangrene.

A further 119 were treated in hospitals across the province for circumcision-related complications.

In Limpopo, an 8-year-old boy died in one of the initiation schools due to epileptic complications, at least 2000 boys were also registered in that particular school and 290 had emergency complications.

VIDEO: Contralesa President, Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena weighs in on these developments in the last initiation season:

