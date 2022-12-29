A police officer has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and a grenade in New Brighton, in Qheberha in the Eastern Cape. The Captain was arrested with three other suspects on Wednesday.

The SAPS received a report of arson that occurred at the home of the SAPS Senior Manager in New Brighton. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects was the police officer stationed in the Crime Intelligence unit.

Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

“Police investigation also led the detectives to a house where the police officer lived, in Ntshekisa Street, and this is where three firearm pistols, several live rounds of ammunition, stun grenades and a sum of R205 600 cash were recovered.”

Kinana adds: “Among the arrested suspects is a man believed to be a Pharmacist in Gqeberha. It is not clear at this stage why the suspects kept these firearms, ammunition, stun grenades and large sums of money in their house.”