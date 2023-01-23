The police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a triple murder after the bodies of three men were found at their bullet riddled car on the R408 between Dutywa and Willowvale. The silver VW polo had an Mpumalanga registration plate. Nobody has been arrested in connection with the murders and the motive is not clear at this stage.

Police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana has appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Next to the vehicle were two human bodies, whilst the third body was lying inside the car allegedly on the driver’s seat. All three deceased had bullet wounds in their bodies. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. Three murder cases have been registered. No arrest has been made at this stage.”