Police are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed five family members in Cala in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

According to police, the fire started at the Mission House of the Methodist Church in Askeaton located in Cala.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze but the family of five could not be saved as they had already died inside the house.

Police say only one person believed to be a domestic worker was saved.

The family members include a husband and wife aged 46 years and 29 years old, and their three small children, one girl and two boys between the ages of three and eleven years old.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire to contact Cala Police Station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.