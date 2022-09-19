Police in eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape are investigating four cases of murder and one of attempted murder, following an attack on Saturday morning.

Police received a complaint of a shooting incident in Qutubeni village in eNgcobo and on arrival found four bodies lying in the garden near the graveyard. All deceased, who are believed to be family members, are men aged between 39 and 77.

It is alleged that the victims were with two others preparing to re-bury the remains of their parents when four unidentified male suspects opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana says four died instantly and one sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Kinana says the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has ordered an immediate activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan in order to track, trace and arrest those responsible for the murders.

Police are also seeking assistance from community members and have asked that anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects contact the eNgcobo police station or call our crime stop number 08600 10111.

#sapsEC Prov #SAPS detectives are investigating 4 cases of murder and 1 of an attempted murder, following a shooting incident involving 4 people in the early hours of Saturday, 17 /09, at Qutubeni Administrative Area, Engcobo. Suspects sought #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/RA6xoIrsLI pic.twitter.com/bcQUQs9Ayi — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 18, 2022