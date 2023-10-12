Eastern Cape police investigate fatal BCM drive-by shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eastern Cape police have launched an investigation into a tragic case involving murder and attempted murder, as a man in his 50s was fatally shot, while another individual sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident unfolded as the pair was travelling in a vehicle along the N2 highway, near Ntabozuko, formerly known as Berlin, located between East London and Qonce. Preliminary indications suggest that the shooting was carried out in a drive-by style, with the motive yet to be established.

The deceased victim is believed to be Nceba Ncunyana, who held the position of Head of Infrastructure at the Buffalo City Metro. Shockingly, this incident marks the third assassination attempt on Ncunyana, with the previous attack occurring in August of the previous year when the vehicle he was travelling in was targeted with gunfire as he arrived at his East London residence.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli, revealed that the motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage. He stated, “The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear. A passenger in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment.”

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may aid the investigation, as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this disturbing shooting.