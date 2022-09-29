Eastern Cape police are searching for two possible suspects in connection with the rape of 15-year-old Zenizole Vena.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says it is alleged she was raped by two men known to her.

Vena’s death came to light because of claims that she was refused assistance at a clinic and sent to the police station where she died.

Naidu says while at the police station the teenager appeared to be having an epileptic seizure and was vomiting.

She says an ambulance was immediately summoned to attend to her but she died before the ambulance arrived.

“Police are investigating an inquest and a rape case. Post mortem report is awaited. Toxicology specimens were taken and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. No arrest has been made as yet in relation to the alleged rape and the investigation is continuing.”

The Eastern Cape Health Department says it is investigating the circumstances that led to the teenager’s death.

Vena’s family is blaming her death on the health department.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda says the department has met with the family and views the incident seriously.

“The department has started the investigation on the matter, and we want to emphasise the point that as the department it is against our policy to turn back the patient. The incident was reported to us on Friday, and then quickly the district manager went to the facility, whereby the family was also engaged, and the department is already trying to redress with the family.”

The video below has more details on Vena’s death:

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is requesting the office of the Health Ombud to investigate the conduct of health workers after the death of the teenager.

Mabuyane also sent his condolences to her family and friends.

Mabuyane says the health department states that some level of healthcare was provided to the girl, but he wants a thorough investigation conducted.

He also called on the police to investigate with speed and take swift action against the alleged perpetrators.