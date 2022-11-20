Eastern Cape police have confirmed the death of the mother who allegedly bludgeoned to death her four young kids at Engcobo.

Details surrounding the death of 32 year old Nomboleko Simayile are sketchy at this stage.

This is a developing story.

The children, 11-year old Lizalise, 9-year old Inganthi, 5-year old Othalive and a 2-year old Elihle were allegedly bludgeoned to death by their 32-year old mother.

The gruesome murders shocked everyone in Tsalaba village. The locals have more questions than answers.

11-year old Lizalise went to school at Gulandoda Junior Secondary school. She was a popular child and a good learner. “Lizalise is a very calm person with a very flat voice. She was a very smart learner as a result my class was performing because of her,” he says.

The mayor of the Dr AB Xuma Municipality, Siyabulela Zanqa, says they will establish campaigns to assist vulnerable youth. “We need to make it a point that we roll out awareness programmes in all the wards, especially looking at vulnerable women. We make it a point that people who are suffering from depression they must have a platform to raise those issues.”

