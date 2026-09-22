Fourth suspect in Libode shootout dies

Eastern Cape Police have confirmed that another suspect has died following a shootout in the Mpindweni Location outside Libode. The 45-year-old was linked to the brutal murder of two police officers who were shot dead at Ziphunzana village spaza shop last week.

Police say the latest fatal clash brings the number of suspects killed during a 72-hour intelligence-driven operation to four, while two others-including a woman-have been arrested.

Eastern Cape Police Spokesperson Col. Siphokazi Mawisa, says, “The suspect asked to go to the bathroom, he then opened the door and began shooting at the police, who returned the fire, resulting in the death of the suspect at the scene. The firearm used in the incident was ceased by the police and during the search, they recovered various types of firearms and ammunition. This operation is part of the investigation on the killing of two police officers.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested 10 suspects and recovered nine firearms following a shootout in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg. They say the suspects opened fire on officers during a pursuit yesterday.

Two suspects fled on foot, while a third was shot dead.

The suspects are expected to face charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted robbery.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko says the incident started when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle fitted with blue lights and a siren.