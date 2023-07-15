The Eastern Cape government says the province and the country has lost a trailblazer and a cultural practitioner par excellence with the death of Nomalungelo Bonga.

The 69-year old Bonga died on the 6th of July after a short illness.

The dance legend is the founder of the Sivuyile Nonzame Traditional Dance group.

Nomalungelo Bonga, the founder of the Sivuyile Nonzame Dance Group, was a pioneer and an important figure in showcasing the power of preserving South African cultures through the arts. #RIPNomalungeloBonga pic.twitter.com/ZGi9iFOKlV — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) July 13, 2023

The MEC for Arts and Culture, Nonceba Kontsiwe says her group’s performances are cemented in the history of the Eastern Cape was it formed part of momentous occasions like the inauguration of the provinces first premier, Raymond Mhlaba amongst others.

“She lead a province wide special development initiative who’s primary function was coaching cultural artists to represents our province.

“She also lead the group of artist that welcomed the remains of Sarah Baartman. Her Sivuyile traditional dancers was amongst the groups who participated in the reburial of the late King Sabata Dalinyebo,” Kontsiwe adds.