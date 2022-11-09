A 32-year-old mother from Tsalaba village in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, has allegedly bludgeoned her four biological children to death with a hammer.

Police say the children aged between 2 and 11 years were discovered in a Rondavel where they had been sleeping. Consequently, they suffered serious injuries to the upper bodies.

It is alleged that the young mother says she wanted to make sure she doesn’t leave her children behind when she dies.

The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. The mother was immediately arrested and will be charged with murder. She is expected to appear in Engcobo Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Residents from the village are still reeling in shock after the gruesome incident which allegedly took place last night.

More details to follow as police and forensic officials are still at the scene.

In June 2022, a 31-year-old mother from Utopia farm near Bethlehem in the Free State was charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder after she confessed to poisoning her three daughters and husband.