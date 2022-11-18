Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha is asking communities to do their part in the fight against crime under the theme, “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala.”

Nqatha is due to visit the families of the eight people murdered in the Bityi area over the past week. Two days ago seven people were mowed down in a house while finalising the burial arrangements for Novotile Mgxada, who was shot and killed the week before.

Video | Seven family members killed in Eastern Cape

The MEC for social development Bukiwe Fanta, will also visit the families.

Provincial Transport and Community Safety spokesperson, Unathi Binqose explains: ”Eastern Cape Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha visits the Mthatha fully aware of the challenges facing the City, substance abuse and high circulation of illegal firearms that in the hand of the criminals who are not scared to use. Sometimes using them on people that they don’t even know simply because they are hired as hit men which contributes to the murder rate in this city. The MEC comes with the message that the safety of our communities is everyone’s responsibility.”