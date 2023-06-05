Six people have been critically injured and have been rushed to hospital after the crash on the R61 in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape that claimed the lives of 11 other people on Sunday.

A minibus taxi and a long-distance bus collided at Dlibona towards Lusikisiki.

According to Arrive Alive, two children and nine adults were among those killed in the crash.

The taxi was allegedly carrying 16 people. At least 15 people were hurt in the collision – six seriously. All six of those seriously hurt were in the minibus.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says, “Eleven people have died in that accident which happened on R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki. [It] is an accident that we believe could have been avoided like any other collision.”

“It is for that reason that the Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Mr Xolile Nqatha has urged road users in particular, to be extra cautious and be more patient on our roads, to avoidable accidents like head-on collisions that have claimed so many lives on our roads.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: