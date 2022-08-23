The Department of Education in the Eastern Cape will for the first time in history translate Grade 12 trial examination papers into IsiXhosa and Sesotho.

The subjects that are being translated are mathematics, physical science, life sciences, history, agricultural science and accounting.

The department says the initiative seeks to elevate the status of the use of indigenous languages.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says this is in line with the country’s Constitution.

“As the Constitution permits, we ensure that all languages are given equitable status. So that at least learners or people that are speaking certain languages, do not feel inferior. At the end of the day, we are using it for academic purposes, to also ensure that these learners develop and attain greater levels. We are not doing this alone, we’re doing this with a number of institutions. The National Lexology, Xhosa unit, is assisting us, and the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB),” adds Mtima.

Below is the full interview: