E Cape credits high matric pass rate to effective support systems

Eastern Cape government is pleased with the improvement in the quality of matric results over the years. The province is celebrating a 4% improvement after attaining 81.4% for the matric class of 2023.

The number of distinctions over the last five years has moved from 15 745 in 2019, to 29 064 in 2023.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has attributed the high pass rate for the 2023 matric to a variety of support systems put in place for learners during the year.

The department has applauded educators and various stakeholders for their dedication to creating a conducive environment for learners to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, top-performing learners received accolades during an award ceremony in East London for their sterling work. Learners say they are proud of their achievements and are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

The province has also seen a surge in the number of bachelor’s from 34 974 in 2022 to 37 898 in 2023. Addressing the media MEC Fundile Gade says with the systems in place, the province is most likely to perform even better going forward.

“Hence, I’m saying it’s not going to be difficult for the province to get the 85% this year because our strategic planning was cantered getting 5% every year, so it is not farfetched that we can be able to get the 85% we are talking about.”

While this pass mark remains a flattering milestone, more needs to be done to improve the quality of education in the province. Premier Oscar Mabuyane says schools in rural areas and townships need a major infrastructural boost.

“We are working hard to address the issue of infrastructure at our schools. We have scholar transport, we are dealing with that. We are working hard in ensuring that we improve.”

E Cape’s Soqhayisa Senior Secondary school achieves 100% pass rate:

Learners who have unfortunately not passed are encouraged to take advantage of the second chance matric programme.