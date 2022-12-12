The Eastern Cape Liquor Board in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Municipality led a road safety campaign in Gqeberha on Monday, which served as the official launch of the Festive Season’s awareness initiative targeting road users.

The majority of road accidents and fatalities are often attributed to excessive alcohol consumption, particularly during the Festive Season.

The board is intensifying its road safety campaign with a view to urge road users, both drivers and pedestrians, to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol or walking on public roads when intoxicated.

The message is clear, that there will be Zero tolerance for all road users. The Nelson Mandela traffic officers are coming down hard on anyone attempting to break the law and top of the agenda is to bring to book all those who attempt to drink and drive.

Deputy Director of the Nelson Mandela traffic Department, Eric Tesso says there will be no remorse for those caught drunk and driving.

“Drunk and driving we don’t tolerate, starting from the 1st of October until now, I have arrested over 183 drunk drivers and my target is over 500. They must not even attempt to drink and drive. And what we can advise them is that on the darkest areas don’t ask for direction, try and get to the garage or the nearest police station,” says Tesso.

CEO of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, Dr Nombuyiselo Makala says there will be harsh penalties for those caught under the influence of alcohol while driving.

“There are going to be harsh penalties on those that break the rules of the road. Remember it’s one of the rules of the road that you don’t drink and drive, so if you are drinking and you decide to drive you will get a harsh penalty,” explains Makala.

With the official launch of the festive season just days away, the Metro is ensuring that with the fun comes responsibility. Nelson Mandela Metro Mayor, Retief Odendaal has urged holidaymakers to visit the friendly city but ensure they adhere to the rules of the road.

“First of all you are throwing your life away, you are going to be charged criminally, we have just taken receipt of two mobile alcohol centres that were sponsored by SAB. So we are able to do the breathalyzers, and that will give us the results we need. We are also able to draw blood from these centres immediately. So will have all the evidence that we need to prosecute you. So please I want to appeal to everyone don’t throw away your life, it’s just not worth it,” warns Odendaal.

Traffic officials have also urged drivers to ensure their cars are road worthy.

