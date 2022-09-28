An inmate who was trending on social media has been moved to the special care unit for an investigation to be conducted.

This comes after pictures of the incarcerated inmate at St Albans Correctional facility, at Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, showed him posing inside a cell.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says a mobile phone has been confiscated, as they are defined as contraband in correctional centres.

Nxumalo says the inmate will also face charges of tailoring offender uniform as this is also against the Correctional Services policies.