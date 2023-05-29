The Eastern Cape government is hoping for the speedy recovery of Mdantsane-based boxer, Ludumo Lamati. He collapsed in the ring in the 12th round in Belfast, Ireland, while fighting Englishman, Nick Ball for the WBC Silver Weight title.

Lamati was rushed to hospital and is believed to be in a critical condition.

The MEC for the Department of Sports in the Eastern Cape, Nonceba Kontsiwe, says it is a very unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the government of the Eastern Cape, l would wish our boxer Ludumo Lamati a speedy recovery. He was on a quest to lift the name, not only of the province or of the country but of the continent on a higher pedestal like other boxing heroes of yester years. Our thoughts and prayers are with and his family during this difficult time.”

VIDEO | Hospitalisation of SA boxer Ludumo Lamati: Larry Wainstein