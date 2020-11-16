The primary focus of the campaigns will be on hotspots to prevent a major second wave of the virus in South Africa

Government departments as well as civic organisations have embarked on awareness campaigns to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape.

The number of positive cases continues to rise in the province with Nelson Mandela Bay now being the epicentre of the spread of the virus in the country.

GCIS provincial manager, Ndlelantle Pinyana says they are concerned about recent cases in institutions of higher learning.

“After the outbreak at Fort Hare, we then felt that let us not only target Fort Hare, let us also target the Walter Sisulu University, all the campuses, the one in Butterworth, the one in Mthatha as well as the one in Whittlesea and Queenstown. We also targeted residences around Rhodes University in Grahamstown as well as residences around Nelson Mandela University as well as some FETs across the entire province,” says Pinyana.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro becomes the epicentre for COVID-19 infections in SA

Large gatherings as well as the overloading of public transport remain a challenge in the province.

Provincial Health Spokesperson Siyanda Manana says a number of interventions have been implemented to ensure compliance.

“In terms of the tavern owners there are no compliance officers and we are going to introduce that so that each and every tavern there are compliance officers. So that there is strict adherence to the regulations which government has put in place, that is also applicable to church as well,” says Manana.

