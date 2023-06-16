The Eastern Cape government is marking Youth Day in Gqeberha, where its different departments will be providing information about economic opportunities for young people in the private and public sectors.

The idea is also to provide support to the youth on how to enter the job market.

The Premier of the province, Oscar Mabuyane, is also expected to outline government interventions to improve social economic development among the youth at the event at the Wolfson Stadium.

The Eastern Cape has a youth unemployment rate of more than 60%.

The Democratic Alliance is marking Youth Day in the Eastern Cape. Party leader, John Steenhuisen plans to address party supporters in East London about the high youth unemployment rate and the importance of taking part in next year’s elections.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile to lead commemorations in Bloemfontein

However, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to lead the official Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfontein, Free State, on Friday.

This is as South Africa observes 47 years since students led an uprising over the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools.

With the triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment in South Africa, the youth has lamented the government’s failure to ensure a better life for all.

These youngsters say there is nothing to celebrate: “How many young people have graduated with honours, masters, and PhDs included and still have no jobs”

National Youth Day | Young people demand change 29 years after democracy:

