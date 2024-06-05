Eastern Cape floods death toll rises to 10

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of people who died as a result of floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to ten.

This comes after the body of a female that went missing in the Rocklands area was found yesterday afternoon.

Police have also identified the seven other people who died in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Two people also died in East London, with one person still missing.

Police Spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg says inquest dockets have been opened and the search by South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 and rescue units continues.

Janse van Rensburg says, “In Kwanobuhle, the four deceased persons were Alutha Brown (4), Ndumiso Booysen (41), Tamsanqa Plaatjies (62) and Thandixolo Jonas (46). Abronita Adams (18) drowned in Kamesh while Clive Noah (72) from Kariega also died due to the excessive flooding. One person, Sicelo Lusipho (32), from Walmer location also lost his life.”

VIDEO | Floods in Eastern Cape leave 10 dead: