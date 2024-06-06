Eastern Cape flood victims still waiting for govt assistance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Flood victims at Duncan Village in East London in the Eastern Cape say they are still waiting to get assistance from government, after they were left displaced by recent floods.

The residents allege that instead of offering assistance their ward councillor lashed out at them for erecting shacks in a low-lying area prone to flooding.

They also claim that none of the municipal authorities have visited the area.

Resident Nontsikelelo Selani says they are not being assisted.

“We didn’t get anything, not even a blanket or something. We heard that there were people who were giving other victims things like food parcels and stuff, but they did not come to this area of ours.”

Buffalo City Municipality Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya has called on those who have not received assistance to come forward.

Ngwenya says, “As much as we want to reiterate that people have built on land that is not suitable for building, it is however a very sensitive time to say that. What is important right now is that we cater for our people and make sure that we cater for their needs.”

“We think it’s unfortunate that there are such reports of a councillor who said such, we are going to be engaging with those people and the councillor involved and I’m sure we will get to an amicable solution.”

VIDEO | Mopping-up operations commence following Eastern Cape floods: