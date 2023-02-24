The Eastern Cape government will continue investing in agriculture infrastructure projects in the province to the tune of R139 million on 184 projects. This investment will benefit more than 3 000 farmers.

A further R102-million will be invested in crop production, while R50-million will be set aside to support commercial scale production in fruit, vegetables and livestock.

This was announced by the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, while delivering his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

The citrus industry will also be supported due to the difficulties it encountered over the past two years.

“Citrus growers in our province were adversely affected by the price hikes on a number of inputs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. We are putting measures in place to avert any possible liquidation of these businesses as that will threaten industry transformation and lead to job losses. The National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has already granted approval to redirect funds from other projects to implement the bailout intervention and in the province, we are finalising implementation processes of this much needed intervention.”

Live proceedings of the Eastern Cape SOPA: