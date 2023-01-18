The Eastern Cape Department of Education is hoping for an increase in the matric pass rate. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to release the 2022 National Senior Certificate results on Thursday.

Just over a million candidates across the country took their exams in November 2022.

E Cape Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela says a lot of work was put in during the year to ensure an improvement in the pass rate.

“We have got high hopes, we trust the work that we have put and we believe that the system is going to give us the best of what we have done. Even on the June performance, we were not bad, June and September examinations do have a way of previewing, what you could expect in December. From where we are sitting the two critical examinations, June and September were not bad and they were not at a point where we are foreseeing a decline.“

In the audio below, E Cape Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela outlines measures put in place to improve the pass rate:

‘Eastern Cape improved by 5% in 2021’

Although the province’s matric pass rate has been increasing since 2020, the province remains at the bottom compared to other provinces. In 2020, the Eastern Cape received 68.1% and 73% in 2021.

Mboxela has, however, urged South Africans to analyse the results holistically.

“In actual fact, last year Eastern Cape improved by five percent and that was the only province that managed to improve whilst all other provinces had different improvements. Eastern Cape was the only one that improved by 5% albeit the challenge of COVID-19. You would understand that the country took a deep dive after the advent of COVID-19 in 2020. Eastern Cape was one of the provinces that were hailed for being able to increase by 5%, but as it increased it could not move from the position it was in last year because of how standardisation is done and also how the ranking is done. “

In the audio below, Spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela, talks about the province’s performance from 2020: