The Department of Education in the Eastern Cape has accused the authorities at the Phakamani High School in Butterworth of not having the interest of learners at heart, after the department flagged some irregularities in the Life Orientation marks submitted to it.

The department says it gave the school nearly two months in which to fix the error but it failed to do so.

The affected learners now have to re-write the subject.

They will receive their statements with results except for the subject in question.

The department’s examinations officer, Mzimhle Mabona says the matter is expected to be resolved by the first week of next month.

“Had the school not been very lethargic in taking action when they received the feedback as far back as towards November/December, we even gave them an opportunity while marking was going on. The school could [have done] something as there [were] teams on standby to provide the necessary support to do the necessary Moderation. So [that] by the time results are released, this matter would have been solved,” adds Mabona.

VIDEO | Some Eastern Cape results withheld amid irregularities