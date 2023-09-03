The Eastern Cape education department has condemned the torching of Corana Senior Secondary School. Learners set the school alight on Thursday during a protest about its appalling condition.

The learners say the 78-year-old school was not properly maintained and they together teachers kept getting injured by its wooden floors.

This school had over 500 learners of which 81 are in Grade 12.

The School Governing Body says it’s been asking for the school to be rebuilt.

The local community is still shocked about the violent protest.

“This is very bad, it was the first time seeing something like this as SGB members, as well as parents. it doesn’t sit well with us knowing we no longer have a school,” says Nosizile Nogqana, SGB Chairperson.

“The school was in an appalling condition because we were having engagements with the department to have it fixed. Teachers and learners were always getting injured by the wooden floor. We were still waiting for the school to be rebuilt,” says Novangeli Mbasa, SGB member.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape education department, Malibongwe Mtima says they are engaging the community to find solutions.

“We’ve held a series of meetings that have been held with the community members and tribal authority and they the parents to map a way out. We are anticipating a report from the district. The meeting will give us recommendations. We want to call upon all those elements that were instrumental in destroying the school to refrain from this since it’s reversing the gains that we had as communities,” says Mtima.