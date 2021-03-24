NEC Member Joel Netshitenzhe has accused party Secretary-General Ace Magashule of leading a campaign to undermine ANC structures.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has called on party Secretary-General Ace Magashule to immediately stop sowing divisions in the governing party.

The call comes after ANC National Executive Committee member Joel Netshitenzhe wrote a newspaper article in which he launched a scathing attack against Magashule.

Netshitenzhe accused Magashule of leading a campaign to undermine ANC structures.

Netshitenzhe, who wrote the opinion piece in his personal capacity, warned that Magashule’s faction, which is referred to as radical economic transformation forces, will continue to fight against party structures.

This in reference to Magashule distancing himself from the party’s step aside guidelines.

“And so, a trend is emerging where the secretary-general of the ANC is starting to stick out like a sore thumb among his peers and across the movement. This seems to form part of a wider campaign to undermine the structures of the ANC”, says Netshitenzhe.

Step aside policy

In December last year, the ANC Integrity Committee recommended that Magashule must step aside over concerns that there is growing negative perception about the ANC’s National Executive Commission on its stance on alleged corruption.

The party says its decision to recommend that Magashule step aside was based on the National Executive Council Resolution of August 2020.

It states that cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ruling party pending the finalisation of their cases.

Magashule faces multiple charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to his time as Free State premier.

However, Magashule has repeatedly said that he will not step aside, adding that he will only do so if instructed directly by ANC branch members at a Special Conference.

Reporter Samkele Maseko shares more on the ANC’s Integrity Commission’s ruling on Ace Magashule to step aside: