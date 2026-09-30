Eastern Cape aims to expand tourism industry

The Eastern Cape’s Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Department says the province is looking to expand its tourism industry through hosting more international events.

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters was speaking at the official opening of the Skål International World Congress held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The province is looking to tourism as part of efforts to diversify its economy, which has traditionally relied heavily on the automotive sector.

Pieters says the congress, which brings together delegates from 85 countries, provides an opportunity to showcase the province to tourism professionals from around the world.

“If restaurants are operating, that means farmers are getting something out of that because they are providing food to restaurants. The accommodation here in Nelson Mandela Bay is fully booked. So, it means that even the establishments managed to get temporary workers to come and assist. Jobs have been created during this period. In 2025, we received 350 000 international tourists, and we want to increase that number in the province.”



