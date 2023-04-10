The death toll on Eastern Cape roads is already double the number it was last year during the Easter weekend. Since the start of the long weekend, 40 people have died on the province’s roads.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqata says a high number of the collisions have been due to bad driver behaviour, drunken driving, speeding and fatigue.

Nqata says authorities targeted hotspots, but traffic volumes are higher than last year.

“Passengers must be able to call drivers to order, don’t keep quiet when things go wrong. They should be able to say no to speeding and no to overloading as passengers, so we all arrive alive.”

Update on KZN traffic on the N3 Toll Concession:

Meanwhile the N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg is expected to peak.

This as people who visited KwaZulu-Natal during the Easter weekend start to return home.

The N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra, “North bound traffic towards Gauteng is currently reported at 1 000 vehicles per hour. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and prepare for busy traffic on the route throughout the day today, with peaks in excess of 1 500 vehicles per hour likely between 12h00 and 18h00 this evening. Please allow additional travel time to cater for any delays that may occur as a result of inclement weather on the route. Turn your headlights on, maintain safe following distances and reduce speed to suit the prevailing conditions.”