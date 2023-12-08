Easter Cape N9 accident claims 9 lives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A car accident on the N9 between Aberdeen and Willowmore in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of four passengers earlier today.

It is alleged that a Hino truck collided with a minibus taxi, and the four deceased passengers were from the minibus.

Fatigue, reckless driving, and negligent driving are suspected to have been the main contributors to the accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Department of Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the MEC of Transport in the Eastern Cape has urged motorists to be cautious.

“The accident happened in the Aberdeen area, and this is a fatigue area (sic), because by the time the motorists get there, they will have traveled four to five hours from the Eastern Cape or Western Cape. This is why the MEC of Transport in the Eastern Cape has called on motorists to get some rest to avoid these crashes,” says Binqose.