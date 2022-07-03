The youth of Scenery Park in East London, Eastern Cape, is requesting that various facets of society develop a multifaceted strategy to combat underage drinking and other social ills.

This comes as the community mourns the tragic death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern last Sunday.

The tavern has since been closed and a criminal case opened against the owner.

Police have concluded the investigation at the crime scene but the cause of death is yet to be determined.

A mass funeral will be held on Wednesday.

Activist Samkela Jobela says they want a permanent solution to fighting drug and alcohol abuse, especially among the youth.

“We feel like they should engage the youth, find out what the youth want and then try to put together their ideas and the youth, and find solutions and programs that will keep youth occupied,” says Jobela.

Mass funeral

Buffalo City Municipality Spokesperson, Sam Ngwenya, says preparations are underway for the mass funeral on Wednesday.

The service will be conducted from a tent that will be erected in an open field in Scenery Park. Ngwenya says the municipality is working with various stakeholders to give the victims a dignified funeral.

“We are here at the grounds where this service is going to take place. We are working with the provincial government as well as government at all levels so that we deliver a service that is dignified on Wednesday. As you can see in terms of this venue. There is no running water, there is no electricity. So from a logistical point of view, we are trying to make sure that they are taking into regard all those logistical issues, as well as issues of load shedding. Also the issue of security. The security cluster is on-site to look into those issues. Also, ultimately as a municipality, we are also dealing with the families so that their wishes can be taken care of.”

