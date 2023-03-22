Residents of the Bhongweni township in East London, Eastern Cape, are calling for the removal of all pit bulls in the area. They are demanding this after a nine-year-old survived a pitbull attack a week ago.

The attack left him with wounds to the body and deeply traumatised. The boy hasn’t been to school since the incident.

A community member, Linda Mabusela, says the dogs have compromised their safety.

“This thing of these pit bulls is getting out of hand. What happened here is not nice, the piece of the land belongs to the dogs, and her child can’t even play outside because of these pit bulls. What we want from the government is for them to remove these lions because we are very scared.”

Community of Bhongweni township calls for removal of all pitbull dogs in their area: