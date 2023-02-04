Today marks World Cancer Day, which is commemorated annually to raise awareness on the high number of deaths and lives affected around the globe due to the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the impact and cost of cancer can be significantly reduced through early detection.

However, in order to address the barriers to accessing diagnosis and appropriate treatment timeously, a scale-up in health promotion at community-based and primary healthcare levels remains crucial.

With the global theme Close the care gap, this year’s national event will be providing on-site cancer screening services at the FWC Hospice in Johannesburg.

The WHO also outlines measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of cancer:

On #WorldCancerDay, here are some ways to reduce ↘️ your #cancer risk: 🚭 Don’t use tobacco

🏊‍♂️ Exercise regularly

🍅 Eat healthy foods

☀️ Avoid strong sunlight for prolonged periods

🥃 Drink less alcohol 📌 https://t.co/4Iue1yy4Ba pic.twitter.com/MxZxXrWI0b — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 4, 2023