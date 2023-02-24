Each government department in KwaZulu-Natal will contribute at least R10 million towards the fight against crime. This commitment has been made by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivering her first State of the Province Address (SOPA) of the legislature in Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.

The money will be directed towards buying police vans and beefing up security in hot spots.

“To win the war against crime we will ask for us to be able to win the war against crime we will also boost on the ground following the passing out parade the allocation of 1800 police officers to the province of KwaZulu-Natal. The province will progressively invest in technology and artificial intelligence to also deal with crime. These will include the CCTV cameras, the microchip to end the stock theft, and the strategy to do with illegal liquor licenses and illegal trading of taverns.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivers SOPA:

2022 flood survivors

The province has identified 13 plots of land to build permanent houses for survivors of last year’s floods and provided 575 building supply vouchers to those whose homes were partially damaged.

“We also supplied 575 building supply vouchers to those whose homes were partially damaged, madame speaker all 4 700 displaced families, no one spends Christmas in a Mass Care centre.”

E.coli levels

She also updated the house on the progress with repairs to flood-damaged sewage infrastructure that caused several Durban beaches to be closed due to high E. coli levels.

“Water quality is being tested weekly. The pump station, which impacted the northern and central beaches of Durban, has been repaired. We wish to assure members of this house that this Easter Holidays will see eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal bouncing to their former glory days as the tourism mecca of South Africa.”

Healthcare system

The premier says the provincial Department of Health will build 11 new clinics and re-purpose 4 district hospitals into regional hospitals in efforts to bolster the province’s struggling healthcare system.

“Our people are standing in long queues. We have also received so many complaints from our communities about the poor state of our health facilities. That is why we have decided to build 11 clinics and renovate four hospitals.”

High unemployment rate

Dube-Ncube also expressed her concern that KwaZulu-Natal continues to have the highest unemployment rate – 46.4% – of all the provinces.

“Unfortunately, however, the province’s expanded unemployment remains the highest at 46.4% as more and more people are discouraged from finding work opportunities. We remain resolute in our economic recalibration and reconstruction and recovery which targets increasing elements of investments in the infrastructure as well as in other areas that will grow our economy.”

The legislature is expected to debate the state of the province address next Thursday.

Earlier, there were dramatic scenes at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature when Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members attempted to prevent Dube-Ncube from speaking.

The party accused her of lying in the National Assembly when she said President Cyril Ramaphosa made R1-billion available for the victims of the floods in April and May last year.

EFF legislature members were eventually kicked out of the house.