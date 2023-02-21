Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has again confirmed that e-tolls in the province have been permanently scrapped.

The announcement was made by him during his State of the Province address at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday evening.

Gauteng is to pay 30% of the South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral) debt relating to e-tolls and the national government will pay the rest.

Lesufi says an announcement from relevant ministers on the controversial e-toll system is imminent.

He says they are trying to find middle ground on the debt repayment method .

Lesufi says, “We are pleased to announce that e-tolls have been scrapped permanently in our province. Together with the minister of finance and transport, we will make a joint announcement in this regard together with the national government.”

“We are all on the verge of agreeing on all matters that will finally allow us to gazette the switching off of gantries, most importantly to agree on the debt repayment methods and money collected from paying customers as well as money not collected from non-paying customers. We are of a strong view, this chapter, this part of history in our province will finally be buried,” he adds.

VIDEO: The Gauteng State Of The Province Address: