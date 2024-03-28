E-toll gantries to be de-linked by April: Transport Dept

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Department of Transport has confirmed that e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be officially de-linked on 11 April 2024.

This follows a meeting between the Minister of Transport, Minister of Finance and the Premier of Gauteng, where an agreement was reached to bring the urban e-tolling in Gauteng to an end.

An agreement was also reached to formalise alternative funding solutions for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project’s debt repayment and deal with the backlog of road maintenance and rehabilitation costs.

Transport Department spokesperson Collen Msibi says, “This is quite a victory for the people of Gauteng who have been complaining about the issue of e tolls so we are quite happy to say that the issue of the e-tolls infrastructure will continue to be used by the Department of Transport for issues of road safety as well as fighting crime.”

