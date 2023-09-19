The E-hailing Partners Council says it will be holding a two-day protest at the offices of the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, as well as the offices of both Uber and Bolt, starting today.

They’re protesting over what they call unfair treatment as well as the use of the small quadricycle cars by e-hailing service Bolt.

In July, e-hailing drivers went on strike over the safety concerns for their drivers who were being attacked as well as unfair treatment from the two companies.

The council association, Kenny Moretsele, elaborates.

“The protest today will be directed to the Gauteng government and the reason for that is we are demonstrating against the relationship or the partnership that our government has decided into between themselves and Uber and bolt. We are basically saying this partnership cannot continue- because we’ve been organising protest march- directed to the same government to report the same companies, about the treatment that they are giving to our drivers. Our drivers are suffering exploitation, slavery, at the hands of the same companies.”

Previous protests

Following a spate of torchings of vehicles and violence that plagued parts of Gauteng in recent months, e-hailing drivers threatened a total shutdown of operations due to ongoing safety concerns as well as issues surrounding drivers’ commissions.

Drivers were demanding that e-hailing companies and government address all their concerns.

An economist and director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory, Miyelani Mkhabela, says the transportation sector is a critical engine to drive SA’s economic development and therefore needs to be properly regulated.

Mkhabela says the Transport Department should urgently attend to the concerns of stakeholders.

