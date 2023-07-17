The Soweto United E-hailing Association says it will continue with its shutdown until companies; Uber and Bolt address their demands. The association has asked its members to turn off their applications today.

They want the companies to drop commission fees from 25% to 15% and invest in driver associations. Several e-hailing vehicles have been torched in recent months.

It’s Topical – “Driving to work or driving to your grave” – says driver amid e-hailing sector attacks:

The association’s chairperson Thato Ramaila says e-hailing companies and government must address their safety concerns.

“Until somebody answers us, a shutdown won’t stop then will resort to mobilizing but we’re still talking to the committee to see what we can do further. Now remember we have South African apps, so if they are not coming on board, we will engage South African apps that we already have on the database and we will ask them to actually activate their apps and we will transform to them immediately but one thing we are not going to allow Uber and Bolt to continue to extort South Africans further than this.”