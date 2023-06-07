The Soweto United E-hailing Association says they remain concerned that no one from the taxi industry is willing to take responsibility for the burning of their vehicles.

The organisation has been locked in a meeting with the taxi industry and Soweto police since this morning.

Last week, three E-hailing vehicles were burnt at Maponya Mall in Soweto, four others were damaged.

Last night, another vehicle was torched outside the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto. Some taxi bosses say E-hailing drivers are taking away customers.

Treasurer of the Association Senzo Mlambo, “Discussions were based in the violence that has been booming from last week. No one wants to take responsibility, who are these people that are burning cars. The taxi owners are now blaming the system of the E-hailers, how we operate. Their concern is that, there are some E-hailing drivers that we don’t know. They are saying, they don’t operate using the app. The hang around the shopping centre and poach customers.”

Cutting Edge looks at the dangers E-hailing drivers face: