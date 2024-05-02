‘E Cape scholar transport shutdown illegal’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape Transport Department says scholar transport operators‘ planned total shutdown of the province today is illegal.

It says the operators’ actions stem from the department’s non-payment of their dues.

The department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says the non-payment is due to technical glitches and some of the operators’ refusal to sign contracts.

Binqose says the next R5 million payment will be made tomorrow.

“The Eastern Cape Provincial Government and EC Transport Department are calling for those who are advocating for a complete shutdown to rather revisit their decision. The impact of that will be overreaching affecting the elderly and the frail who will be out to collect their social grants, not to mention fellow taxi operators who are dependent on the taxi rank for the daily commute of people to make ends meet. The province will ensure their boots on the ground for any eventuality,” says Binqose.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has distanced itself from the scholar transport operators’ planned shutdown in the Eastern Cape. SANTACO says its members will operate normally today.