Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says he will soon meet with the relatives of the victims of the Langa Massacre in Kariega.

On 21 March in 1985, apartheid police shot and killed about 20 people on their way to a funeral in Kariega outside Gqeberha, the incident became known as the Langa Massacre.

The relatives of the victims of the massacre commemorated the day through a series of events including the laying of wreaths. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the government saying it has not fulfilled its promise.

Mabuyane says the government has a consolidated plan to assist all the relatives of the victims of massacres that have taken place in the province. But he conceded that the implementation of the plan has been slow.

“We are working with these families as they come from different angles. I still have a pending meeting with the Uitenhage massacre families in kwaLanga. So, I’m going to be sitting down with them and talking. I know the government has been there, there’s been a lot of promises. Working is happening at a slow pace but we are assisting those families. I can tell you, I have interacted with other massacres but there’s a clear commitment from the government to ensure those families are looked after,” says Mabuyane.

Human Rights Day | Langa Massacre of 1985

