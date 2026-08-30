Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

E Cape diabetics struggle to store medication amid electricity woes

  • A client's blood sugar being tested
  • Image Credits :
  • REUTERS
Nomzwanele Mngoma

Residents of Jimistile in Mqanduli, Eastern Cape, are calling for government intervention to assist people living with diabetes. Patients are struggling due to a lack of electricity, as some diabetes medications require refrigeration.

The lack of electricity poses a serious danger to their health. As a result, residents are forced to travel to nearby electrified localities to store their medicine. They are demanding quick action to solve the areas electricity issues.

According to Jimistile residents, they were provided with solar power for lighting in 2017. They allege that not all households benefited and that some of the batteries are no longer working.

Resident Thembisile Gwazithole says nearby villages were connected to the electricity grid in 2024, while their village was left without power.

“There is a house down the way, where the electrification ended. We don’t have electricity in this locality. This area was left in the dark. We are really struggling,” says Gwazithole.

Elderly resident Nophamethe Bokleni is pleading with government to help them. “We must not lack while we have government. We are surrounded by areas with electricity, it is only ours that doesn’t have electricity and we are pleading with government to help us.”

The greatest health concern for Ntombekhaya Ndlumbini is the people living with diabetes. Some patients leave their medication at the clinic and have to make frequent trips – when it is time to take their insulin injection.

“What makes this more painful is that there are people who are sick. Some put their medication at the clinic and have to frequently go there and some have to travel to their relatives. Some struggle to travel most of the time. There is a man here that has an amputated leg but he stores his insulin injection at Zithulele with his relative,” says Ndlumbini.

Provincial Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana says the area has been earmarked for electrification through the microgrid project, and the project is planned for execution, during the 2027/28 financial year.

RELATED VIDEO | Diabetes now the leading cause of death in SA: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi weighs in

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News